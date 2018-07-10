Home / Sports News / College Football

Alabama Crimson Tide LB Terrell Lewis has surgery for torn ACL

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 10, 2018 at 5:22 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Terrell Lewis sustained a torn ACL in his right knee last week, the school announced Tuesday.

"Terrell Lewis suffered a torn right ACL last week while training," Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "He underwent successful surgery today, and a timeframe for his return is unknown at this time."

Lewis was projected to be a starter in the upcoming season.

The torn ACL is the second significant injury Lewis has sustained in less than a year. He suffered an elbow injury in the season opener against Florida State that sidelined him 10 games last season.

Lewis recorded 16 tackles and a sack during the final four games of the season.

Lewis' injury comes one day after the Crimson Tide announced fellow linebacker VanDarius Cowan was dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules.

Cowan was charged last week with third-degree assault stemming from an alleged incident at a Tuscaloosa bar.

Per the Tuscaloosa News, Cowan was accused of punching a 26-year-old man in the face. The alleged victim, who claimed he did nothing to provoke Cowan, reportedly was treated for seven stitches on his lip and suffered a broken tooth and nerve damage.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Nick Saban
Trending Stories
Seahawks, Cowboys reportedly in trade talks about S Earl Thomas Seahawks, Cowboys reportedly in trade talks about S Earl Thomas
Wimbledon: Serena Williams clinches spot in quarterfinals Wimbledon: Serena Williams clinches spot in quarterfinals
Redskins rookie Derrius Guice surprises mom with new car Redskins rookie Derrius Guice surprises mom with new car
Celtics' Gordon Hayward, wife Robyn expecting third child Celtics' Gordon Hayward, wife Robyn expecting third child
LiAngelo Ball signs with Los Angeles Ballers LiAngelo Ball signs with Los Angeles Ballers