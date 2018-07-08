Auburn Tigers QB Jarrett Stidham gets engaged

Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham has a number of memorable victories under his belt, however his greatest triumph came this weekend when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Stidham fell to one knee and proposed to Baylor soccer player Kennedy Brown in Lake Brownwood, Texas. Both members of the couple posted their happiness on Instagram.

"She said yes and I get to marry the girl of my dreams. Here's to forever Kenn, I love you," the 21-year-old Stidham wrote on Saturday.

In Stidham's eyes, her answer likely trumped Auburn's victories over Alabama in the Iron Bowl or top-ranked Georgia.

The couple met while Stidham was a player at Baylor in 2015. He sat out a season at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas before transferring to Auburn in December 2016.

Stidham started every game under center for the SEC West champion Tigers in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt sophomore passed for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, becoming the second Auburn quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards in a season.