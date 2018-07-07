Home / Sports News / College Football

Alabama reports 1 minor violation to NCAA

July 7, 2018
Alabama reported 13 secondary violations to the NCAA on Friday but only one involved the football program.

The lone infraction by the football team was reported on July 1, 2017, and was considered a minor violation, according to al.com.

Per the report, an assistant coach for the Crimson Tide responded to an "unknown text message which resulted in impermissible communication with the parent of a 2019 prospective student-athlete."

Last year, the university reported 22 secondary violations, including nine by the football program. In 2016, five of the 19 self-reported violations involved the football program.

The Crimson Tide defeated Southeastern Conference rival Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in January. It was the school's fifth national title in the last nine years.

