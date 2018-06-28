Big 12 names Burks Coordinator of Football Officials

The Big 12 Conference announced the hiring of Greg Burks as Coordinator of Football Officials on Wednesday.

Burks previously held the same title in the Mountain West Conference and is replacing Walt Anderson. Anderson held the job for 12 years before moving to the NFL.

"I am excited and honored to have this opportunity with one of college footballs' premier officiating organizations," Burks said in a statement. "Since the Big 12's inception, its commitment to excellence was something I was proud to be part of, and I look forward to continuing and growing that legacy."

Burks worked in the league as a game official from 1996 and 2014 before moving to the Mountain West Conference. He officiated four Big 12 Championship games, 17 bowl games and was the referee for the first College Football Playoff national championship game.

"Greg brings both on field and administrative experience to the post," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "I am confident he will continue the trajectory of our officiating program as a national model."