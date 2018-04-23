Former Michigan player apologizes for threats toward Jim Harbaugh

A former Michigan football player apologized on Sunday for sending threatening tweets to Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Elysee Mbem-Bosse, a sophomore linebacker from Georgia, took full responsibility for tweets referencing Michigan's open-carry law for firearms. He also made references to violence, such as "calling the morgue."

Mbem-Bosse was released from the program in November, he says without reason, and believes university police violated his rights.

He posted a message on Twitter Sunday explaining his side of the story over the threatening social media posts.

"I take full responsibility for tweets i [sic] made regarding the safety of Coach Harbaugh which i [sic] apologize fully for but being harassed by the university police and being told I'm mentally ill without proper evaluation is against my civil rights," Mbem-Bosse posted Sunday morning.

University police officers watched the Michigan football training facility, according to sources within the program, and the Ann Arbor Police Department were notified of the threats.

"Safety is always our No. 1 priority," Melissa Overton, university police deputy chief and spokesperson, said earlier in the week. "I can't go into any details about it, but that is our No. 1 priority."

Mbem-Bosse claimed, according to the tweets which have since been deleted, he had to deal with a "family crisis" and then was suspended.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the original tweet that tagged Harbaugh read: "And was suspended for going to take care of my family. You [expletive] [clown emoji]."

As a true freshman, Mbem-Bosse played in seven games. As a sophomore, he appeared in four games, with his last action coming against Maryland on Nov. 11.