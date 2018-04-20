Home / Sports News / College Football

Panthers TE Taylor suspended for PEDs

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 20, 2018 at 4:20 PM
Tight end Kent Taylor of the Carolina Panthers has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced on Friday.

Taylor will be eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster on Monday, Oct. 8. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas El Paso last year, Taylor spent the season on Carolina's practice squad.

