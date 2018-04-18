Home / Sports News / College Football

Police search apartment of Florida State Seminoles QB Deondre Francois

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 18, 2018 at 10:42 AM
After receiving a tip that Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois possessed marijuana with intent to sell, Tallahassee police initiated a two-month investigation that culminated in the execution of a search warrant at his apartment last Thursday, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The search reportedly yielded just 17 grams of marijuana, among other items, after the anonymous tipster said he saw a large paper grocery-type bag full of cannabis in the apartment. The tip led to an investigation in which the police collected and examined the contents of Francois' curbside garbage on four separate occasions, according to the Sentinel.

Francois was not arrested and was offered the chance to participate in a pre-trial diversion program after the search. He was not expected to play in FSU's spring game that took place two days after the apartment search, and he was present on the sidelines for the game.

"He's still with our football team," new FSU coach Willie Taggart said after Saturday's spring game, according to the Sentinel.

"We talked about his responsibility as a student athlete here, and he understands my expectations and what I'm looking for, especially when it comes to our quarterback."

Francois, who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon of his left knee he suffered last season, will be required to do community service and avoid any criminal activity for a period that lasts from three months to a year.

"He's got to be smart about who he's around and what he's around, and make good decisions," Taggart said, according to the Sentinel. "I advise him to just make sure he's around his teammates all the time."

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound signal caller has thrown for 3,560 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons with the Seminoles, including just 210 yards and one touchdown in his injury-shortened 2017 season.

