Notebook: Tennesee QB Dormady transfers to Houston

Former Tennessee starting quarterback Quinten Dormady announced that he will play for Houston next season.

Dormady, who made the announcement over Instagram on Tuesday night, will join the Cougars as a graduate transfer. He will be eligible to play immediately.

The Texas native is expected to compete with Houston quarterback D'eriq King for the starting job.

Dormady won a preseason battle for the starting job in Tennessee with Jarrett Guarantano and started the first five games of the 2017 season.

Guarantano took over as the starter for the next game against South Carolina on Oct. 14.

Dormady's season ended in late October when he elected to have shoulder surgery.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Dormady finished his Tennessee career with 1,282 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games.

--Linebacker Shane Lee of St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, the No. 33-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019, committed to national champion Alabama.

Lee is the seventh ESPN Junior 300 commitment for the Crimson Tide and the third this month.

Lee, 6-feet, 253 pounds, is the No. 2-ranked inside linebacker in the class. He gives Alabama four top-100 commitments and is the highest-ranked commitment in the class so far, two spots ahead of offensive lineman Pierce Quick.

Alabama is off to a fast start in recruiting this class after having what for the Crimson Tide was a slow start with the Class of 2018. Bama was only No. 25, with only three total commitments at this time last year.

The rankings have not yet been released for the 2019 class, but with the addition of Lee, Alabama is tied with Michigan for the second-most ESPN Jr. 300 commitments, behind Florida State.

--University of Michigan police are investigating a string of threatening tweets that tagged the Wolverines' head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, a department spokesperson confirmed.

The Twitter posts mentioned Michigan's open carry law for firearms as well as "calling the morgue." Harbaugh's Twitter handle was tagged in the string of posts.

The tweets, which authorities said came from an account claiming to be a player once associated with Harbaugh's Michigan team, have since been deleted.

A Michigan confirmed that the player whose Twitter account was the source of the threats left the program last November.