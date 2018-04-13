Home / Sports News / College Football

Florida State Seminoles QB Deondre Francois faces marijuana charge

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 13, 2018 at 6:17 PM
Quarterback Deondre Francois of Florida State is facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge, the Tallahassee Democrat reported on Thursday.

Francois, a sophomore who is rehabbing a left knee injury, is facing a charge of possession of fewer than 20 grams and has been ordered by Tallahassee Police to appear in court, according to the report.

Seminoles coach Willie Taggart said in a statement to the newspaper that Florida State is "aware of the situation and it is being handled internally."

Francois tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in the 2017 opener against Alabama and missed the rest of the season. He was not expected to play in the Seminoles' spring game on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Francois made headlines when he called police to his home after a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend. No one was charged in the incident.

