NCAA gives Michigan QB Patterson hope he might play in 2018

The attorney for quarterback Shea Patterson of Michigan, a transfer from Mississippi, said his client's request to play in 2018 took a big step forward in recent days.

The NCAA asked for additional information from Michigan and Patterson late last week after reviewing the school's request to allow him to forgo the usual one-year waiting period after his transfer.

Patterson transferred from Ole Miss this winter after learning that NCAA sanctions against the Rebels would be more severe than previously expected. He and several of his former Ole Miss teammates have asked the NCAA to allow them to play right away because they say they were misled by their former coaches.

"The NCAA isn't dragging their feet on the waiver request and won't take any more time than is necessary," said attorney Thomas Mars, who represents several former Mississippi players.

"I'm encouraged by this particular request. From my perspective, the questions Shea's case manager asked are the right ones to be asking."

Mars said he expects Patterson and Michigan will be able to respond to the NCAA request in the next few days, but added that there is no timetable for the final decision.

Michigan submitted the waiver request to the NCAA late in late February and Patterson has been practicing with the Wolverines this spring. If he is cleared to play, he will battle redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey for the starting spot.

Patterson, a junior, passed for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions for Ole Miss last year in his only season as a starter.