Todd Marinovich: Former USC QB arrested in Orange County

April 2 (UPI) -- Former University of Southern California quarterback Todd Marinovich was arrested twice in four days last month and remains in custody in Santa Ana, Calif.

That's the same city where the 6-foot-4 gunslinger starred at Mater Dei High School before starring for the Trojans in 1989 and 1990. He went on to be the No. 24 overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, but lasted just two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He was suspended for the 1993 season after failing his third NFL drug test. The Raiders cut Marinovich before the season started.

Marinovich, 48, was arrested on March 19 and was taken to the men's Intake Release Center before posting bond and being released at 7:58 p.m. He was arrested again on March 23 and booked into Central Mens Jail. His release date is set for 1 a.m. on May 3, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

A police spokeswoman told UPI that Marinovich was arrested for a probation violation. No further details of the arrest are available.

Marinovich completed 50.7 percent of his passes for 1,345 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight NFL stars for the Raiders.

The former Trojans star has spent several stints in rehab for substance abuse. He told TMZ in 2017 -- after a 2016 arrest -- that he was getting better. Marinovich was cited for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trespassing during that arrest. He was found nude with the drugs in someone's backyard in Irvine, Calif.

"I've been running [from my addiction] for years and it definitely came a time, especially after the arrest, the humiliation that that brought, the self-loathing that I was feeling, where I was finally willing to do the things necessary to get better."

Marinovich was also arrested in 1990, 1997, 2000, 2005 and in 2007 for separate drug charges. The former Raiders quarterback returned to the gridiron in September with the SoCal Coyotes of the World Developmental Football League. He served as an assistant coach for the squad in 2016. His season under center lasted just one game, but he threw for seven touchdowns in a 73-0 win. Marinovich called it quits after injuring his shoulder.

He is still shown in advertisements on the Coyotes' website.