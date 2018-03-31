Report: Baylor paid Art Briles $15.1M after ouster

Former head coach Art Briles received $15.1 million from Baylor following his 2016 dismissal in the midst of the university's sexual assault scandal, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The newspaper cited Baylor's 990 filing to the Internal Revenue Service, which is required annually of non-profit organizations.

Briles was fired by Baylor after eight seasons on June 24, 2016 at the suggestion of university regents who held him responsible for a lack of accountability for athlete misconduct, including sexual assault allegations.

The 62-year-old Briles received less than half of the $39 million he was owed under the terms of his contract. He had eight years remaining on a 10-year contract extension that he signed in November 2013.

In the joint settlement statement issued by Briles and Baylor in June 2016, both sides acknowledged "serious shortcomings in the response to reports of sexual violence by some student-athletes, including deficiencies in university processes and the delegation of disciplinary responsibilities with the football program."

Baylor's handling of sexual violence allegations and other complaints involving students and football players has been heavily scrutinized over the past two years.

Ten Title IX lawsuits have been filed against the university by a total of 22 women, including 20 who alleged being either sexually assaulted or physically assaulted -- and four of the complaints have been either settled or dismissed.

Briles went 65-37 in eight seasons at the school before being removed as coach in the wake of a report on the football program's handling of sexual assaults by the law firm Pepper Hamilton.

The report said Baylor failed to properly respond to sexual assaults.

Baylor president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw also lost their jobs in the wake of the scandal.