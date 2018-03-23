Home / Sports News / College Football

Florida State Seminoles WR Nyqwan Murray suffers meniscus tear

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 23, 2018 at 6:19 PM
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Nyqwan Murray sustained a slight meniscus tear and will likely miss the remainder of spring practice, first-year coach Willie Taggart said on Friday.

Murray suffered the injury in a non-contact punt return drill on Wednesday and needed to be assisted off the field.

"He won't be practicing, but he's okay," Taggart said, according to 247Sports.com. "He'll be out the rest of spring. Had a little knee injury, a little meniscus, I think it's a tear on the side there. He'll be back quickly."

Murray led the team with 604 receiving yards last season. He also tied for top honors with 40 receptions to go along with his four receiving touchdowns in 2017.

