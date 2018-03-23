Alabama Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa back at practice despite hand injury

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after missing time because of a hand injury.

His father, Galu Tagovailoa, told KHON-TV in Hawaii that his son had suffered a "freak accident" on Tuesday and had surgery that night to repair a broken index finger on his left throwing hand.

Tua Tagovailoa sustained the injury when he hit his hand on a teammate Tuesday, according to his father.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told reporters on Tuesday that Tagovailoa suffered an unspecified injury to his left thumb. On Wednesday, it was reported the injury appeared to be only a sprain, and on Thursday he was back at practice.

Tagovailoa is expected to wear a protective glove on his left hand after it heals, and, for now, he will only participate in non-contact drills.

Galu Tagovailoa expects his son to be ready by the time Alabama plays its spring game on April 21, although Alabama has provided no timetable for his return to full participation.

In the meantime, Jalen Hurts will get most of the work at quarterback. Hurts has started every game in his two seasons at Alabama, but he was replaced by Tagovailoa in the second half of the national championship game against Georgia.