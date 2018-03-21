Alabama Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa injures thumb in practice

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a thumb injury on his throwing hand during the first practice of the spring.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on Tuesday that Tagovailoa's left thumb would be further evaluated by doctors in Birmingham, Ala., and he likely will be out a few days.

"Probably going to require some time for him to get back," Saban said. "I'm not going to speculate on what the injury might be."

Tagovailoa came off the bench to help Alabama overcome a 13-point halftime deficit and defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the Crimson Tide's fifth national championship in the last nine years.

"I think in a few days Tua probably will be able to do some things, but when you hurt your thumb on your throwing hand, it's kind of hard to grip the ball. So I think that's going to be the issue, whether he is able to throw it," Saban said.

Jalen Hurts, who split first-team reps with Tagovailoa on Tuesday, has started 29 games in two seasons and was 26-2 as Alabama's starter before the national title game. He started that game but completed only 3 of 8 passes for 21 yards in the first half before being replaced.

Hurts threw for 2,081 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception last season. He also rushed for 855 yards and eight scores.