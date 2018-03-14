Bowling Green investigating after football players caught fighting in Miami

March 14 (UPI) -- Bowling Green State University is investigating an incident which involved members of its football team fighting on a beach in Miami.

"Bowling Green State University is aware of a spring break incident involving members of our football program," the school said in its statement. "The University is investigating. We hold all of our students to high standards on or off campus. Any BGSU student found to have violated the student code of conduct will be held accountable. The student athletes may also face discipline from the football program."

Video of the incident shows multiple fights in the sand, with men throwing punches onto others men while they were on the ground. The video was passed on to the university, according to reports.

Falcons coach Mike Jinks told WTOL-11 that he is "very disappointed" when asked about the incident.

No charges were field in the incident, according to WTOL-11. No police were involved in the altercations, according to the Sentinel-Tribune.

The Falcons were 2-10 in 2017 and 4-8 in 2016. Bowling Green hasn't had a winning season since 2015, when the Falcons posted a 10-4 record and won the Mid-American Conference Championship against Northern Illinois.