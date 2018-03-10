Notebook: WSU's Leach sued by former player

Washington State coach Mike Leach was sued by one of his former players for being improperly dismissed from the football team.

Zaire Webb, a cornerback who was tossed off the team following his arrest on suspicion of shoplifting in October, claims Leach's decision to dismiss him "constitutes a breach of contract" and said that his due process rights were denied during his appeal hearing which is described as a "kangaroo court," per Pullmanradio.com.

The lawsuit further alleges that Leach arbitrarily handles disciplinary action against other players and claims the coach lied to the university's Student-Athlete Appeals Committee.

Webb and teammate Anthony White lost their scholarships after they were booted off the team by Leach, who told the appeals committee in a statement that the players violated what he termed his "3 deadly sins."

In the lawsuit, Webb claims that Leach's three "sins" -- don't do drugs, don't steal and don't hit a woman -- are not applied universally to team members and cited cases of other players who were not kicked off the team despite violating those rules.

--Hawaii wide receiver Dylan Collie is heading to Brigham Young to play as a graduate transfer.

Collie announced his decision via social media on Friday night. He initially had signed with BYU out of high school before transferring to Hawaii.

"Very few times in life do you get a second chance," Collie wrote on his Twitter account. "Can't wait to be back At Brigham to take advantage of what the coaches are giving me the opportunity to do!"

Collie had his best season with the Rainbow Warriors in 2017, setting career highs with 56 receptions for 636 yards and four touchdowns.

-- Virginia Tech right tackle Kyle Chung announced he is returning for a sixth season of eligibility this year.

"Ya boy officially got the 6th year of eligibility," Chung posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Chung redshirted in 2013 to recover from a torn labrum. He appeared in just one game in 2014 before having another surgery after the season. He returned to play in four games in 2015, six in 2016 and started all 13 games in 2017.