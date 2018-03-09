Home / Sports News / College Football

Tennessee Vols WR Jauan Jennings reinstated to active roster

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 9, 2018 at 6:28 PM
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings is back on the team.

New Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the move this week to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

"Right now, he's doing everything we're asking him to do," Pruitt told the newspaper. "He's being a good teammate."

Jennings will not participate in spring practice as he recovers from offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, but he is back on the active roster.

In November, Jennings was dismissed from the team by interim head coach Brady Hoke after the wide receiver posted a criticism of the coaching staff on social media that was laced with obscenities. John Currie, then Tennessee's athletic director, was also consulted in the decision to dismiss Jennings.

Jennings met with Pruitt and new athletic director Phillip Fulmer in January about a possible return. Parameters were later established for Jennings' return, and apparently he satisfied those requirements.

Jennings was second on the team in 2016 in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (580).

A season-ending wrist injury limited him to just one game in 2017, and he had three receptions for 17 yards in that contest. The post that led to his dismissal came later.

