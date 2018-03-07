Notebook: Douglas QB commits to Nichols College

Quarterback Tyler Goodman of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was undecided about his college choice before the shooting at the school on Feb. 14, when 17 people were killed.

During the shooting, Goodman, a quarterback at the school, and other players hid in a room with Dean of Admissions Paul Brower and assistant coach St. Clair Ryan, both of Nichols College, a Division III school in Dudley, Mass.

Goodman wasn't seriously considering Nichols before the shooting incident, but formed a bond with Brower and Ryan and committed to the school.

Goodman said Brower and Goodman "went into father mode and protected us."

Goodman said he hopes to wear No. 17 at Nichols to honor the people killed in the shooting.

--Defensive tackle Ed Oliver of Houston said he will play his junior season for the Cougars in 2018 before declaring for NFL Draft.

Oliver was selected as the winner of the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman last season, the first underclassman to win the award.

"I do plan on leaving (after) this year," Oliver told reporters. "It's just the truth. I wish I could stay another year, but it's just my time to go."

--Woody Durham, who called North Carolina football and basketball games for four decades, died peacefully at his home in Chapel Hill, N.C. He was 76.

Wes Durham said his father, known as "Voice of the Tar Heels," died from complications of primary progressive aphasia. That neurocognitive disorder prevented him from public speaking in recent years, according to school spokesman Steve Kirschner.

Durham called North Carolina games from 1971 through 2011, covering more than 1,800 games.