Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh to be honored by the V foundation

Jim Harbaugh's record in three years at Michigan is an underwhelming, by Wolverines standards, 28-11.

But there is nothing underwhelming about his commitment to fight pediatric cancer and for his efforts, Harbaugh will be honored in May by the V Foundation.

Harbaugh, along with ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, will share the spotlight at the 13th Annual Dick Vitale Gala in Sarasota, Fla. The event is designed to raise money for pediatric cancer research and make more people aware of the disease.

"It is hard to believe that we are in the 13th year of our annual gala," Vitale told the V Foundation. "This one is going to be off the charts with honorees Mike Greenberg, Leonard Hamilton and Jim Harbaugh -- all dedicated to helping kids battling cancer.

"There will be a special tribute to two special children we've lost, Tony Colton and Chad Carr, during the evening," Vitale said. "This year, we will break our record and raise over $3.5 million."