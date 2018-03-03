NCAA to consider altering kickoff rules

The NCAA Football Rules Committee proposed modifications to kickoffs next season.

One of those regards kickoffs.

If the proposed change is made in the name of safety, receiving teams could fair-catch a kickoff inside the 25-yard line and it would result in a touchback, with the ball being placed at the 25.

The new rule is designed to counteract the tactic of kicking the ball high and trying to pin the receiving team close to its goal line. This is the only proposed change to kickoffs for the 2018 season.

The last change came in 2018 when the point of kickoffs was moved from the 30- to the 35-yard line, and the receiving team started on the 25 instead of the 20 as a result of a touchback.

"The committee discussed the kickoff play at great length and we will continue to work to find ways to improve the play," said North Carolina coach Larry Fedora, the committee chair. "We believe making one change will allow us to study the effect of this change in terms of player safety."

Other rule change proposals included blocking below the waist and pace of play.

The committee proposed that blocks below the waist should not occur more than five yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and all blocks below the waist by interior linemen must be made from the front.

As for the proposed pace of play changes, the NCAA determined that after last year's rule alteration that enforced a 20-minute halftime limit, the time of games decreased by more than four minutes. Along those lines, the play clock would start at 40 seconds to speed up a conversion attempt. The same thing with the play clock will be done after a kickoff to get the game going more quickly.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will discuss the proposals April 13.

"In discussions with the college football community, the committee's goal is to identify ways to keep the game moving and reducing as much as possible the down time in the stadium," NCAA secretary-rules editor Steve Shawules said, "These changes will not take plays out of the game, but will positively impact the flow of the game."

Other changes coming out of this past week's meeting were:

--A 10-second runoff when instant replay overturns a ruling on the field with less than one minute remaining in either half and the correct ruling would not have stopped the clock

--Leaping on field goals and PATs to prevent players from jumping over an opponent

--All personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on field goals or extra points will allow for an option that they can be enforced on the kickoff.