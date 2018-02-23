Home / Sports News / College Football

Report: Michigan OC Drevno steps down

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 1:16 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Tim Drevno has stepped down from his position as Michigan's offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

Drevno has served as the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the past three seasons. He was a long-time assistant under head coach Jim Harbaugh dating back to 2004 at the University of San Diego.

Michigan's offense mustered 25.2 points per game last season, which was eighth-best in the Big Ten.

It is not immediately known who will take over the offensive coordinator duties for the Wolverines, although former Florida coach Jim McElwain was just tabbed as the school's wide receivers coach on Tuesday. McElwain posted a 22-12 mark with the Gators before being fired midway through his third season last October.

Ed Warriner, a former offensive coordinator at Ohio State, is expected to replace Drevno as Michigan's offensive line coach, per reports. He'd been serving on Harbaugh's staff as an analyst.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Jim Harbaugh
Trending Stories
U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles U.S. Olympian Biney: Hard to follow advice from Simone Biles
Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis Karl Malone plays undercover janitor, pranks Anthony Davis
Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver Russian figure skater Zagitova wins Olympic gold, Medvedeva grabs silver
Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics Canada's Serwa wins gold in women's ski cross at Pyeongchang Olympics
Canadian women's hockey player takes off silver medal after losing to Team USA Canadian women's hockey player takes off silver medal after losing to Team USA
Loading...