Report: Michigan OC Drevno steps down

Tim Drevno has stepped down from his position as Michigan's offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

Drevno has served as the Wolverines' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the past three seasons. He was a long-time assistant under head coach Jim Harbaugh dating back to 2004 at the University of San Diego.

Michigan's offense mustered 25.2 points per game last season, which was eighth-best in the Big Ten.

It is not immediately known who will take over the offensive coordinator duties for the Wolverines, although former Florida coach Jim McElwain was just tabbed as the school's wide receivers coach on Tuesday. McElwain posted a 22-12 mark with the Gators before being fired midway through his third season last October.

Ed Warriner, a former offensive coordinator at Ohio State, is expected to replace Drevno as Michigan's offensive line coach, per reports. He'd been serving on Harbaugh's staff as an analyst.