Stanford graduate transfer QB Keller Chryst to visit Tennessee Vols

Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst, who plans to transfer after graduating in the spring, will visit Tennessee over the weekend, according to Sports Illustrated.

Chryst announced last month that he was leaving Stanford to play at another school as a graduate transfer. He lost the starting job to K.J. Costello last season.

Sports Illustrated reported that Tennessee also reached out to East Carolina's Gardner Minshew, who graduated in December and is planning to find another school as a graduate transfer. Minshew will visit Alabama on Friday.

Chryst entered the 2017 season as the starter but was injured in Week 4 and eventually was replaced by freshman Costello. Chryst threw for 962 yards with eight touchdowns versus four interceptions in seven games.

In three seasons with the Cardinal, Chryst completed 160 of 289 passes for 1,925 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.