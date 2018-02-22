Marshall DT Larry Aaron III dies from shooting complications

Marshall defensive tackle Larry Aaron III died Thursday due to complications from a shooting that left him paralyzed. He was 19.

Aaron passed away at a hospital in Frederick, Md. He was struck in the back by a stray bullet at a New Year's Eve party that left him with no feeling in his legs.

"Marshall University lost a very special young man today and it has shocked and saddened us all," Thundering Herd football coach Doc Holliday said in a statement on the school's website. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Larry Aaron's family and friends, many of whom were his fellow Thundering Herd teammates. His loss will be felt in every corner of our program and his spirit will never be forgotten."

Immediately after the shooting in Severn, Md., Aaron's injuries were not considered life-threatening. His condition deteriorated this week, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Aaron had 13 tackles in eight games during the 2017 season. His last game was in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16, when he made one tackle in Marshall's 31-28 win over Colorado State.