Jim McElwain joins Michigan Wolverines' coaching staff

Jim McElwain, fired as head coach at Florida last fall midway through his third season with the Gators, has joined Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff at Michigan.

McElwain told ESPN on Saturday: "I'm excited to get back into it and am looking forward to going there and learning and helping Michigan get better."

McElwain said he will coach wide receivers and be involved in the game planning and overall coordination of the offense. He will be working with an offense that hopes to have former Ole Miss starting quarterback Shea Patterson available in 2018, following his transfer. The junior is asking the NCAA to make him immediately eligible because of sanctions against the Ole Miss program.

McElwain, 55, posted a 22-12 mark with two SEC East titles during his time with the Gators after he left the head coaching job at Colorado State, where he turned around the program. His other experience on the offensive side of the ball was as coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama under Nick Saban, at Fresno State and in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

McElwain's other college coaching stops were Michigan State from 2003 to 2005 as assistant head coach and at Louisville, Montana State and Eastern Washington.

Michigan's former wide receivers coach, Dan Enos, left in January for a position at Alabama.