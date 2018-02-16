Two Baylor players under investigation for sexual assault

Two Baylor football players are being investigated for sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place in November, according to a report by Waco, Texas, station KWTX-TV.

The report did not reveal the names of the players who took part in the alleged off-campus assault. However, it did say that both players redshirted the 2017 season and are two of four people being investigated for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Nov. 11, 2017.

The victims are members of Baylor's equestrian team.

No charges have been filed yet, and local authorities and Baylor's Title IX office are involved in the probe.

"Baylor University takes any allegation of sexual assault seriously," Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president for media communications at the school told KWTX. "The university is unwavering in our commitment to follow our well-documented Title IX policy and procedures in regards to reporting and responding to incidents of sexual assault. Additionally, the university is required to protect the confidentiality of all parties involved to ensure a fair and equitable process."

Baylor finished 1-11 in 2017, which was Matt Ruhle's first season as head coach.

The Baylor football program has been beset by legal issues involving its football program in recent years.

Art Briles was fired as the Bears' head coach before the 2016 season when investigations found that the Baylor football program and the school's administration did not properly respond to alleged sexual assaults and domestic violence incidents.

Jim Grobe was Baylor's head coach for the 2016 season before Ruhle was hired in December 2016.