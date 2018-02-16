Home / Sports News / College Football

Ole Miss Rebels will appeal NCAA punishment

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 6:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The University of Mississippi has filed an appeal on the decision to ban the football program from postseason play in 2018, limit unofficial recruiting visits and cite the school for lack of institutional control in a case involving 21 violations.

The NCAA announced the sanctions in December after a lengthy investigation, saying the lack of institutional control went back decades, and charged that Rebel Rags, an Oxford-based retail store, provided free merchandise to recruits and family members.

Among the cases cited were incidents dating from 1986 and 1994.

The Ole Miss appeal reads in part: "This Committee should vacate and reverse the penalties and factual findings because the COI abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence."

The school self-imposed a bowl ban for 2017, fired two assistant coaches and disassociated itself from nine boosters before the NCAA added its penalties.

Rebels coach Hugh Freeze was fired in July for inappropriate conduct, not directly related to NCAA violations. Matt Luke was named interim head coach and had the interim tag removed after guiding the Rebels to a 6-6 season.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: John Walker
Trending Stories
No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway keeps lead over Germany, Netherlands Pyeongchang medal count: Norway keeps lead over Germany, Netherlands
Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating
South Korea's Yun Sung-bin maintains lead in men's skeleton South Korea's Yun Sung-bin maintains lead in men's skeleton
Nathan Chen 'not really sure what happened' in figure skating short program Nathan Chen 'not really sure what happened' in figure skating short program
Loading...