Two Ohio State assistant coaches to make over $1 million

Two Ohio State assistant coaches will make more than $1 million next season as part of salary hikes across the board for the football staff.

The university announced this week that defensive coordinator Greg Schiano's salary will go from $700,000 in 2017 to $1.5 million in 2018 and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will make $1 million this year after being paid $400,000 last season.

Schiano's new compensation ties him for 38th among FBS assistants, according to USA Today.

"The reality is we have to compensate people consistent with the expectations and their performance," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. "I am incredibly pleased with the performance of these coaches, year after year, and I'm certain Buckeye Nation is, as well."

Two other Buckeyes assistants, newly hired co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, will receive $800,000 as part of a combined $7.06 million being paid to the coaching staff.

The total is up from $4.485 million in 2017, but that's still far below the $6.585 million that will go to Clemson coaches in 2018.

Ohio State's individual salaries are also far below the $2 million for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and $2.5 million for LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. This past season, 15 assistants around the country topped $1 million, including three at Ohio State rival, Michigan.

Ohio State never has had a coach make more than $750,000, which went to former defensive coordinator Luke Fickell.

Schiano, a former head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was set to become the University of Tennessee's head coach after last season before fans protested because he was at Penn State during the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.

Other Ohio State assistants' salaries are: defensive line coach Larry Johnson, $750,000 (up from $575,225); running backs coach Tony Alford, $525,000 ($450,000); linebackers coach Bill Davis, $500,000 (no change); offensive line coach Greg Studrawa: $500,000 ($410,000); new defensive backs coach Taver Johnson, $345,000; and wide receivers coach Zach Smith, $340,000.

Head coach Urban Meyer's base salary was listed at $6.43 million last year. Talks are underway for a two-year contract extension for Meyer through the 2022 season.