New Mexico denies Davie's appeal of suspension

University of New Mexico voted to uphold a 30-day suspension of head football coach Bob Davie after the university's board of regents rejected an appeal filed by Davie.

It remains unclear when Davie's suspension will begin, however.

"They still haven't determined that," New Mexico spokesperson Cinnamon Blair told ESPN.

The Lobos have begun spring practice and New Mexico athletics spokesperson Frank Mercogliano told the Albuquerque Journal that it was "business as usual" at Wednesday's football practice.

The suspension was a response to a report by one of three parties investigating the New Mexico athletics department regarding allegations against Davie and the football program.

A report filed by the Chicago law firm Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose apparently deals with a culture of improper practices, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The report encourages the university to "take strong action" to make sure it does not tolerate sexual harassment, sexual assault and physical abuse.

One allegation claimed Davie told the players to dig up dirt on a female student who reported to university police that she was raped by a Lobos football player, according to Albuquerque TV station KOAT.

Another allegation, according to the station, claimed Davie "used racist slurs during practice, and physically abused an injured athlete."

In response to the suspension, Davie released the following statement:

"Over the past nine months the University has conducted three investigations involving the football program dating back to 2012. None of these three investigations determined that I had violated any University policy. I have appealed the suspension imposed by Interim President Abdallah to the Board of Regents.

"I fully cooperated in every respect and met multiple times with the investigators, but was never asked to meet with or provide information to Hogan. In fact, the Hogan Report reads: 'Given the lack of specific evidence that he or his staff engaged in criminal obstruction or retaliation with respect to these three incidences, we also determined that it was not necessary to interview Coach Davie or conduct a further review of additional police, OEO and medical records.'

"While I do not think it is appropriate to discuss specifics of the investigation at this time, I will respond to one of several troubling allegations. Apparently some unnamed person has claimed that during a team meeting I told the players to 'get some dirt on this (victim).' None of the investigators told me about this claim or asked me if I ever made this remark. So there is no misunderstanding, never did I make that or any similar comment."