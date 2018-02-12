Ohio State Buckeyes reportedly name Taver Johnson as defensive backs coach

The departure earlier this month of defensive backs coach Kerry Combs to the Tennessee Titans left a hole in Ohio State head coach Urban Meyers' staff.

On Monday, it appeared that Meyer had filled that position with a familiar face to Ohio State, Taver Johnson. He was the Buckeyes' cornerbacks coach from 2007-2011.

Johnson was listed in the Ohio State employee directory as a staff member in the athletics department.

Johnson spent the past season as the defensive coordinator at Temple. Multiple websites had reported he was the leading candidate to replace Coombs, who made the leap to the NFL to join Mike Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans.

In his only season with the Owls, Johnson's defense finished third in the AAC in total defense (381.5 yards per game).

He is the second active defensive coordinator to join the Buckeyes' staff this offseason.

Alex Grinch left Washington State and signed a two-year deal worth $800,000. Grinch was expected to take over for Greg Schiano, whom many believed was going to jump to the NFL.

But Schiano stayed put and now Meyer has the luxury of three defensive coordinators on his staff.

"How we work it out? It's not, that's not really important," Schiano told the Cleveland Plain Dealer last week. "We're going to have great coaches here at Ohio State. That's one of the best things about being here, you work with tremendous coaches. Wherever I can help players, that's where I'll help. That will be (Meyer's) decision and then we'll talk about it, obviously, what's the best way to put the puzzle together."