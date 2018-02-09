Clemson Tigers DC Brent Venables gets $2 million deal

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables of Clemson has become the second assistant coach in college football to make $2 million per season.

School trustees approved a $300,000 raise for Venables, part of more than $700,000 in raises given to Clemson's assistant coaches after the Tigers won a third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and made the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

Venables joins defensive coordinator Dave Aranda of LSU as the only college assistants to make $2 million annually. Aranda recently received a contract worth $2.5 million.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott of Clemson received $50,000 increases and both will make $850,000, while offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell got a $25,000 raise and will make $540,000 next season.

Lemanski Hall, recently named Clemson defensive ends coach, will make $300,000.