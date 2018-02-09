Home / Sports News / College Football

Clemson Tigers DC Brent Venables gets $2 million deal

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 9, 2018 at 7:03 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables of Clemson has become the second assistant coach in college football to make $2 million per season.

School trustees approved a $300,000 raise for Venables, part of more than $700,000 in raises given to Clemson's assistant coaches after the Tigers won a third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and made the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

Venables joins defensive coordinator Dave Aranda of LSU as the only college assistants to make $2 million annually. Aranda recently received a contract worth $2.5 million.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott of Clemson received $50,000 increases and both will make $850,000, while offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell got a $25,000 raise and will make $540,000 next season.

Lemanski Hall, recently named Clemson defensive ends coach, will make $300,000.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: John Walker
Trending Stories
Minnesota Vikings: What went right, what went wrong Minnesota Vikings: What went right, what went wrong
Nathan Chen, other top skaters stumble in Olympic team event Nathan Chen, other top skaters stumble in Olympic team event
Dwyane Wade lands in Miami, posts hype video Dwyane Wade lands in Miami, posts hype video
San Francisco 49ers: What went right, what went wrong San Francisco 49ers: What went right, what went wrong
Russia places 1st, U.S. 4th in pairs figure skating event Russia places 1st, U.S. 4th in pairs figure skating event
Loading...