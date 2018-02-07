USC Trojans, head coach Clay Helton agree to contract extension

USC extended the contract of coach Clay Helton through the 2023 season, the school announced.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced for Helton, who has posted a 21-6 mark in two full seasons as head coach. He owns a win in the Rose Bowl to complete the 2016 season and a Pac-12 title in 2017.

"Coaching at USC has been the most special opportunity of my life and I am so pleased to continue the journey toward championships here," Helton said in a statement. "I would like to thank President Max Nikias, athletic director Lynn Swann and the USC administration for the tremendous opportunity that they have given to me and my staff. All of us associated with the USC football program are extremely fortunate to have the level of support provided to us here."

The Trojans recorded 11 wins last season, the most for the program since 2008.

"We have lofty goals at USC and Clay can get us to those goals," Swann said in a statement. "He has shown that he can lead our team with integrity and stability and that he has the ability to win conference and national championships. I am happy with the job Clay has done so far. He has made good progress and is moving our program forward.

"Winning national championships is a process and Clay has built a championship foundation through consistently successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches and providing a vision for our program."

Helton owns a 27-10 mark overall, which includes two stints as the interim head coach in 2013 and 2015. He has been with the program since 2010, serving as the quarterbacks coach from 2010-12 before adding the offensive coordinator role in 2013.