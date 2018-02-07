Georgia claims top spot in recruiting battle

Georgia is the big winner in this year's college football recruiting battle, displacing Alabama.

Wednesday's national signing day was somewhat of an anticlimax with many of the top prospects signing in the new early signing period in December.

But the Bulldogs did enough to earn the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to 247sports.com, among others.

It's the first time since 2010 that Alabama did not have the top-rated class, with the Crimson Tide finishing sixth in 247Sports' class rankings.

The Bulldogs claimed the top spot in the 247Sports rankings by five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell on Monday.

That moved them past Ohio State, who began the day at No. 1.

In addition to Campbell, Georgia convinced several other key prospects to back off their verbal commitment and join the Bulldogs.

Georgia flipped five-star linebacker Quay Walker from Alabama and four-star linebacker Otis Reese from Michigan.

Texas, Penn State and Miami round out the top five.

Despite behind ranked second, the Buckeyes had a productive day, signing No. 1-rated offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.