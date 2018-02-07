Florida State QB Francois limited for spring

Quarterback Deondre Francois, who started Florida State's opener against Alabama last season before being sidelined for the rest of the season because of a knee injury, is not healthy enough to participate completely in spring practice, coach Willie Taggart told ESPN.

Taggart added that Francois, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions before going down against the Crimson Tide, will have to battle sophomore James Blackman and redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman for the starting job in the fall.

"They've all got to compete for it," said Taggart, who became head coach in December. "That's the beauty of coming in as a new coach: You see the guy who really wants it or who wants you to give it to him. We're not going to win with a guy who wants us to give it to him. We want a guy who's going to be highly competitive and not allow anyone to take their job. We're always going to make it highly competitive while we're here.

"(Francois is) going to have an opportunity when he comes into training camp. In spring ball, he might be able to do 7-on-7, he just won't be able to run around as much as we'd like him to. But he can still get some work in, which will be big for him."

Francois, who is rehabbing a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, made headlines several weeks ago by calling police to his home after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Taggart said Francois called him immediately to inform him of the incident.

According to authorities, Francois called police and told them his ex-girlfriend "was in his home, breaking things and tearing up his room."

The woman told police Francois broke down the bedroom door, picked her up and threw her onto the ground, causing a cut on her forearm.

Neither of them was charged in the incident.