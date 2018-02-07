Home / Sports News / College Football

C.J. Fuller leaving Clemson

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 7, 2018 at 9:08 PM
Clemson running back C.J. Fuller, who began last season as the starting tailback but lost his job, is leaving the school, head coach Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday.

Swinney said Fuller, a redshirt junior, will graduate this spring and then find a new school to finish his college career.

Fuller, who has rushed for a total of 599 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers, was passed on the depth chart by freshman Travis Etienne and junior Tavien Feaster last season.

A 5-foot-10, 205-pounder from Easley, S.C., Fuller finished the season with 217 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Fuller is the latest skill-position player to leave the Tigers since Clemson lost the national semifinal game to Alabama 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl.

Wide receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud said they will enter the NFL draft, while quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel transferred.

