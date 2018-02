2018 NFL Draft: Scouting Combine snubs, surprises

The NFL Scouting Combine is arguably the most important event of the scouting process, and the official invite list was released on Tuesday. This year's NFL Scouting Combine will be held Feb. 27-March 5 in Indianapolis.

Of the 326 draft hopefuls invited to this year's Scouting Combine, Alabama (14) and Ohio State (11) led the way with double-digit invites. There are also 25 prospects representing non-FBS programs who will be in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the goal of the Scouting Combine is to invite the most likely players to be drafted, there are always players who slip through the cracks. This year's most surprising snub is Texas defensive tackle Poona Ford, who was the Big 12's Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017. Although his measurables (5-foot-11 5/8 and 306 pounds, 32 3/4-inch arms) are substandard, he put together strong senior tape, including solid weeks in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl and in St. Petersburg, Fla., at the East-West Shrine Game.

Over the last five years, an average of 35 players who didn't receive an invite to the Scouting Combine were selected on draft weekend. And on the flip side, an average of 110 prospects who did receive an invitation ended up going undrafted.

Below is a player at each position who has a good chance of being drafted but was not invited to the combine. Below that is a list of all combine invitees.

Quarterback

Brogan Roback, Eastern Michigan

With his quick release and touch, Roback loves to distribute the wealth and isn't scared off by one-on-one matchups downfield. He has trouble reading coverages and rushes his process, but he is an interesting late-round or undrafted project.

Others: Jeremiah Briscoe (Sam Houston State); Kyle Allen (Houston); Brandon Silvers (Troy); Matt Linehan (Idaho); Luis Perez (Texas A&M-Commerce)

Running Back

Phillip Lindsay, Colorado

While undersized at 185 pounds, Lindsay runs like a 215-pounder with his toughness and determination to maximize each run. He shifts well between gears to confuse pursuit angles, showing the secondary burst to evade would-be tacklers.

Others: Ito Smith (Southern Miss); Ralph Webb (Vanderbilt); Martez Carter (Grambling State); Ty Isaac (Michigan); Keith Ford (Texas A&M); James Butler (Iowa); Jordan Chunn (Troy)

Wide Receiver

Daurice Fountain, Northern Iowa

It is too bad he won't be at the Combine because Fountain would have put on a show with his leaping skills and speed. While very raw as a route-runner, he is an ascending prospect with excellent size (6-2, 210, 34 1/2-inch arms) and speed, making him an ideal candidate for the bottom of the roster while he develops.

Others: Jaylen Smith (Louisville); John Diarse (TCU); Bryce Bobo (Colorado); DeVante Kincade (Grambling State); Justin Watson (Penn); Malik Turner (Illinois); Donald Gray (Mississippi State); Steve Ishmael (Syracuse)

Tight End

Adam Breneman, Massachusetts

A Penn State transfer, Breneman won't test off the charts athletically, but he doesn't move stiffly and is a sure-handed receiver. Unfortunately, a minor injury kept him from participating at the Senior Bowl, leaving his pro day to impress NFL scouts.

Others: Cam Serigne (Wake Forest); Ethan Wolf (Tennessee); Jeb Blazevich (Georgia); DeAndre Goolsby (Florida); Matt Flanagan (Pittsburgh); Shane Wimann (Northern Illinois)

Offensive Line

Tony Adams, North Carolina State

A senior captain for the Wolfpack, Adams doesn't have ideal size for the NFL at 6-1 with 33-inch arms, allowing long-armed defenders to enter his frame and knock him off balance. However, he has the grip strength and upper-body power to control the point of attack.

Others: Bradley Bozeman (Alabama); Cody O'Connell (Washington State); Maea Teuhema (Southeastern Louisiana); Viane Talamaivao (USC); Tyrone Crowder (Clemson); Bentley Spain (North Carolina); Ike Boettger (Iowa); Austin Golson (Auburn)

Edge Rusher

Joe Ostman, Central Michigan

An undersized pass rusher, Ostman's measurables are a turn-off (6-2 and 248 pounds with 31-inch arms) for NFL teams. However, the production counts for something and he led the FBS by averaging 1.27 sacks per game in 2017.

Others: Trent Harris (Miami); Sione Teuhema (Southeastern Louisiana); Koron Crump (Arizona State); Marcell Frazier (Missouri); Ebenezer Ogundeko (Tennessee State); Justin Lawler (SMU)

Defensive Line

Poona Ford, Texas

There aren't many defensive linemen in the NFL who are under 6 feet and over 300 pounds, but Ford will be one of them. His mix of quickness and power allows him to get underneath blockers and drive them backward.

Others: P.J. Hall (Sam Houston State); Frank Herron (LSU); Du'Vonta Lampkin (Oklahoma); Steven Richardson (Minnesota); Zach Sieler (Ferris State); Bijhon Jackson (Arkansas)

Linebacker

Tre Williams, Auburn

A stout, physical tackler, Williams competes with the aggressive mentality required for the linebacker position in the NFL. He is very average from an athletic standpoint, but his desire to make tackles can land him on a pro roster.

Others: Frank Ginda (San Jose State); Stacy Thomas (Louisville); Nyles Morgan (Notre Dame); Quentin Poling (Ohio); Auggie Sanchez (South Florida); Joel Lanning (Iowa State)

Cornerback

Taron Johnson, Weber State

Undersized and from a small school, Johnson is an easy player to overlook. A former wide receiver, he is still honing the technical side of the position, but his athleticism and ball skills are both traits that should have landed him on the Combine list.

Others: Deatrick Nichols (South Florida); Ramon Richards (Oklahoma State); Heath Harding (Miami-Ohio); Arrion Springs (Oregon); Jamar Summers (Connecticut); Charvarius Ward (Middle Tennessee)

Safety

Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii

Based simply on his tape, it isn't much of a surprise that Henderson didn't receive an invitation. But his positive play during Senior Bowl week turned heads and sent evaluators back to the tape, trying to figure out his fit in this draft class.

Others: Jeremy Reaves (South Alabama); Travin Howard (TCU); Tray Matthews (Auburn); Afolabi Laguda (Colorado); Chucky Williams (Louisville); Chris Hawkins (USC)

THE COMPLETE LIST (* underclassman)

*ADAMS, JOSH, NOTRE DAME, RB; *ADENIYI, OLA, TOLEDO, DL; AKINS, JORDAN, CENTRAL FLORIDA, TE; *ALEXANDER, JAIRE, LOUISVILLE, DB; ALLEN, AUSTIN, ARKANSAS, QB; ALLEN, BRIAN, MICHIGAN STATE, OL; ALLEN, JOSH, WYOMING, QB; ALLEN, MARCUS, PENN STATE, DB; *ANDREWS, MARK, OKLAHOMA, TE; APKE, TROY, PENN STATE, DB; *ARMSTRONG, DORANCE, KANSAS, DL; ARUNA, ADETARAMI, TULANE, DL; ATEMAN, MARCELL, OKLAHOMA STATE, WR; ATKINS, JOHN, GEORGIA, DL; AVERETT, ANTHONY, ALABAMA, DB; AVERY, GENARD, MEMPHIS, LB

BADGLEY, MIKE, MIAMI, PK; *BAKER, JEROME, OHIO STATE, LB; BALLAGE, KALEN, ARIZONA STATE, RB; *BARKLEY, SAQUON, PENN STATE, RB; BARRETT, JT, OHIO STATE, QB; *BATES, JESSIE, WAKE FOREST, DB; BAUGH, MARCUS, OHIO STATE, TE; BAWDEN, NICK, SAN DIEGO STATE, RB; BELLAMY, DAVIN, GEORGIA, LB; BENKERT, KURT, VIRGINIA, QB; BERRIOS, BRAXTON, MIAMI, WR; BIERRIA, KEISHAWN, WASHINGTON, LB; BLANDING, QUIN, VIRGINIA, DB; BRIGHT, DAVID, STANFORD, OL; BROWN, ANDREW, VIRGINIA, DL; BROWN, DREW, NEBRASKA, PK; *BROWN, ORLANDO, OKLAHOMA, OL; BROWN, TONY, ALABAMA, DB; *BRYAN, TAVEN, FLORIDA, DL; BURKS, OREN, VANDERBILT, LB; *BURNETT, DEONTAY, USC, WR

CABINDA, JASON, PENN STATE, LB; *CAIN, DEON, CLEMSON, WR; *CALLAWAY, ANTONIO, FLORIDA, WR; CAMPBELL, CHRIS, PENN STATE, DB; CANTRELL, DYLAN, TEXAS TECH, WR; CAPPA, ALEX, HUMBOLDT STATE, OL; CAREW, TANNER, OREGON, LS; CARLSON, DANIEL, AUBURN, PK; CARRINGTON, DARREN, UTAH, WR; CARTER, LORENZO, GEORGIA, LB; CHACHERE, ANDRE, SAN JOSE STATE, DB; CHANDLER, SEAN, TEMPLE, DB; CHARK, DJ, LSU, WR; *CHRISTIAN, GERON, LOUISVILLE, OL; CHUBB, BRADLEY, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, DL; CHUBB, NICK, GEORGIA, RB; CICHY, JACK, WISCONSIN, LB; CLAPP, WILL, LSU, OL; *COBBS, SIMMIE, INDIANA, WR; COLE, MASON, MICHIGAN, OL; COLEMAN, LAVON, WASHINGTON, RB; CONKLIN, TYLER, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, TE; CORBETT, AUSTIN, NEVADA, OL; *COUTEE, KEKE, TEXAS TECH, WR; COVINGTON, CHRIS, INDIANA, LB; CRAWFORD, JUSTIN, WEST VIRGINIA, RB; CROSBY, TYRELL, OREGON, OL; CRUIKSHANK, DANE, ARIZONA, DB

DANIEL, TREVOR, TENNESSEE, P; *DANIELS, JAMES, IOWA, OL; *DARNOLD, SAM, USC, QB; DAVENPORT, MARCUS, UTSA, DL; DAVIDSON, JOSEPH, BOWLING GREEN, P; *DAVIS, CARLTON, AUBURN, DB; DAWSON, DUKE, FLORIDA, DB; DELANEY, DEE, MIAMI, DB; DELUCA, NICK, NORTH DAKOTA STATE, LB; DEMBY, JAMIL, MAINE, OL; DICKERSON, MATT, UCLA, DL; *DICKSON, MICHAEL, TEXAS, P; DISSLY, WILL, WASHINGTON, TE; DOOLEY, GARRET, WISCONSIN, LB

EDMONDS, CHASE, FORDHAM, RB; EDMUNDS, TERRELL, VIRGINIA TECH, DB; *EDMUNDS, TREMAINE, VIRGINIA TECH, LB; EJIOFOR, DUKE, WAKE FOREST, DL; *ELLIOTT, DESHON, TEXAS, DB; ERNSBERGER, DONNIE, WESTERN MICHIGAN, RB; ETLING, DANNY, LSU, QB; EVANS, RASHAAN, ALABAMA, LB

FACYSON, BRANDON, VIRGINIA TECH, DB; FALK, LUKE, WASHINGTON STATE, QB; FANT, RASHARD, INDIANA, DB; FATUKASI, FOLEY, CONNECTICUT, DL; FERGUSON, RILEY, MEMPHIS, QB; FITTS, KYLIE, UTAH, DL; *FITZPATRICK, MINKAH, ALABAMA, DB; FLOWERS, DIMITRI, OKLAHOMA, RB; FLOWERS, QUINTON, SOUTH FLORIDA, QB; FLOWERS, TRE, OKLAHOMA STATE, DB; FOSTER, ROBERT, ALABAMA, WR; FRANKLIN, JARVION, WESTERN MICHIGAN, RB; FRANKLIN-MYERS, JOHN, STEPHEN F AUSTIN, DL; FRAZIER, JOSHUA, ALABAMA, DL; FREEMAN, ROYCE, OREGON, RB; FUMAGALLI, TROY, WISCONSIN, TE

GALLUP, MICHAEL, COLORADO STATE, WR; *GATES, NICK, NEBRASKA, OL; *GAULDEN, RASHAAN, TENNESSEE, DB; GESICKI, MIKE, PENN STATE, TE; GOEDERT, DALLAS, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, TE; GOSSETT, COLBY, APPALACHIAN STATE, OL; GRAYSON, DAVON, EAST CAROLINA, WR; *GREEN, RASHEEM, USC, DL; GRIFFIN, SHAQUEM, CENTRAL FLORIDA, LB; *GUICE, DERRIUS, LSU, RB

HALEY, GRANT, PENN STATE, DB; HAMILTON, DAESEAN, PENN STATE, WR; HAMILTON, SHAUN DION, ALABAMA, LB; HAND, DA'SHAWN, ALABAMA, DL; HARRIS, DAVONTAE, ILLINOIS STATE, DB; HARRIS, MARCELL, FLORIDA, DB; HARRISON, DESMOND, WEST GEORGIA, OL; *HARRISON, RONNIE, ALABAMA, DB; HAYNES, MARQUIS, MISSISSIPPI, DL; HEARN, TAYLOR, CLEMSON, OL; HEARNS, JAMES, LOUISVILLE, LB; *HENDERSON, QUADREE, PITTSBURGH, WR; HENDERSON, ZAY, TEXAS A&M, DL; HERNANDEZ, WILL, UTEP, OL; HERNDON, CHRIS, MIAMI, TE; HICKS, KYLE, TEXAS CHRISTIAN, RB; HILL, BJ, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, DL; *HILL, HOLTON, TEXAS, DB; *HINES, NYHEIM, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, RB; *HOLLAND, JEFF, AUBURN, LB; HOLMES, JALYN, OHIO STATE, DL; HUBBARD, SAM, OHIO STATE, DL; *HUGHES, MIKE, CENTRAL FLORIDA, DB; *HURSTATE, HAYDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, TE; HURSTATE, MAURICE, MICHIGAN, DL

IGWEBUIKE, GODWIN, NORTHWESTERN, DB; *IYIEGBUNIWE, JOEL, WESTERN KENTUCKY, LB; *IZZO, RYAN, FLORIDA STATE, TE

JACKSON, DARIUS, JACKSONVILLE ST-AL, LB; *JACKSON, DONTE, LSU, DB; *JACKSON, JC, MARYLAND, DB; *JACKSON, JOSH, IOWA, DB; JACKSON, JUSTIN, NORTHWESTERN, RB; *JACKSON, LAMAR, LOUISVILLE, QB; JACOBS, LEON, WISCONSIN, LB; JAMERSON, NATRELL, WISCONSIN, DB; *JAMES, DERWIN, FLORIDA STATE, DB; *JAMES, RICHARD, MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE, WR; *JEFFERSON, MALIK, TEXAS, LB; JEWELL, JOSEY, IOWA, LB; JOHNSON, DANNY, SOUTHERN A&M, DB; *JOHNSON, KERRYON, AUBURN, RB; JOHNSON, TARON, WEBER STATE, DB; JONES, CHRIS, NEBRASKA, DB; JONES, JAMARCO, OHIO STATE, OL; JONES, JUSTIN, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, DL; *JONES, RONALD, USC, RB; JONES, SAM, ARIZONA STATE, OL; JONES-SMITH, JARYD, PITTSBURGH, OL; JOSEPH, MICHAEL, DUBUQUE, DB

KALAMBAYI, PETER, STANFORD, LB; KALU, JOSHUA, NEBRASKA, DB; *KELLY, JOHN, TENNESSEE, RB; KELLY, KAMERON, SAN DIEGO STATE, DB; *KEY, ARDEN, LSU, DL; KING, JAMARCUS, SOUTH CAROLINA, DB; *KIRK, CHRISTIAN, TEXAS A&M, WR; KISER, MICAH, VIRGINIA, LB

LACY, CHRIS, OKLAHOMA STATE, WR; LANDRY, HAROLD, BOSTON COL, DL; *LASLEY, JORDAN, UCLA, WR; LAULETTA, KYLE, RICHMOND, QB; LAZARD, ALLEN, IOWA STATE, WR; LEE, TANNER, NEBRASKA, QB; LEONARD, DARIUS, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE, LB; LEONARD, RICK, FLORIDA STATE, OL; LEWIS, TYQUAN, OHIO STATE, DL; *LITTON, CHASE, MARSHALL, QB; LOONEY, JAMES, CALIFORNIA, DL; LOTULELEI, LOWELL, UTAH, DL

MADDOX, AVONTE, PITTSBURGH, DB; MADISON, COLE, WASHINGTON STATE, OL; MALONE, KJ, LSU, OL; *MARTIN, TJ, WASHINGTON STATE, WR; *MATA'AFA, HERCULES, WASHINGTON STATE, DL; MAYFIELD, BAKER, OKLAHOMA, QB; *MCCLOUD, RAYMOND, CLEMSON, WR; MCCRAY, MIKE, MICHIGAN, LB; MCDERMOTT, KC, MIAMI, OL; *MCFADDEN, TARVARUS, FLORIDA STATE, DB; MCGLINCHEY, MIKE, NOTRE DAME, OL; *MCINTOSH, RJ, MIAMI, DL; *MCKENZIE, KAHLIL, TENNESSEE, DL; *MEEKS, QUENTON, STANFORD, DB; MICHEL, SONY, GEORGIA, RB; MILLER, ANTHONY, MEMPHIS, WR; *MILLER, KOLTON, UCLA, OL; MITCHELL, STEVEN, USC, WR; *MOORE, DJ, MARYLAND, WR; MOORE, J'MON, MISSOURI, WR; MOORE, KAMRIN, BOSTON COL, DB; MOORE, SKAI, SOUTH CAROLINA, LB

*NALL, RYAN, OREGON STATE, RB; NEAL, SIRAN, JACKSONVILLE ST-AL, DB; *NELSON, NICK, WISCONSIN, DB; NELSON, QUENTON, NOTRE DAME, OL; NICHOLS, BILAL, DELAWARE, DL; NICKERSON, PARRY, TULANE, DB; NNADI, DERRICK, FLORIDA STATE, DL; *NORTON, KENDRICK, MIAMI, DL; NOTEBOOM, JOE, TEXAS CHRISTIAN, OL; NWOSU, UCHENNA, USC, LB

O'DANIEL, DORIAN, CLEMSON, LB; OKORAFOR, CHUKWUMA, WESTERN MICHIGAN, OL; OKORONKWO, OGBONNIA, OKLAHOMA, LB; *OLIVER, ISAIAH, COLORADO, DB; O'NEILL, BRIAN, PITTSBURGH, OL

PARKER, BRANDON, NORTH CAROLINA A&T STATE, OL; PARRIS, TIMON, STONY BROOK, OL; *PAYNE, DA'RON, ALABAMA, DL; PENNY, RASHAAD, SAN DIEGO STATE, RB; PETTIS, DANTE, WASHINGTON, WR; *PETTWAY, KAMRYN, AUBURN, RB; PHILLIPS, CAMERON, VIRGINIA TECH, WR; PHILLIPS, DARIUS, WESTERN MICHIGAN, DB; PHILLIPS, HARRISON, STANFORD, DL; PHILLIPS, SKYLER, IDAHO STATE, OL; *PINEIRO, EDDY, FLORIDA, PK; PRICE, BILLY, OHIO STATE, OL; PRINGLE, BYRON, KANSAS STATE, WR; PUGH, JACOB, JAKE, FLORIDA STATE, LB; QUESSENBERRY, SCOTT, UCLA, OL

*QUINN, TREY, SMU, WR

RAGNOW, FRANK, ARKANSAS, OL; RANKIN, MARTINAS, MISSISSIPPI STATE, OL; REDFIELD, MAX, INDIANA (PA.), DB; *REED, DJ, KANSAS STATE, DB; *REID, JUSTIN, STANFORD, DB; RICHARD, DEMARIO, ARIZONA STATE, RB; *RICHARDSON, WILL, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, OL; *RIDLEY, CALVIN, ALABAMA, WR; ROBERTS, STEPHEN, AUBURN, DB; *ROBERTSON, KOREY, SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI, WR; ROLLAND-JONES, JA'VON, ARKANSAS STATE, DL; *ROSEN, JOSH, UCLA, QB; ROTIMI, UBUNMI, OL; D DOMINION, DL; RUDOLPH, MASON, OKLAHOMA STATE, QB

SAM, CHRISTIAN, ARIZONA STATE, LB; SAMUELS, JAYLEN, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, TE; SANDERS, DOMINICK, GEORGIA, DB; SCALES, TEGRAY, INDIANA, LB; *SCARBROUGH, BO, ALABAMA, RB; *SCHULTZ, DALTON, STANFORD, TE; SCOTT, JALEEL, NEW MEXICO STATE, WR; SCOTT, JK, ALABAMA, P; SENAT, DEADRIN, SOUTH FLORIDA, DL; SENAT, GREG, WAGNER, OL; *SETTLE, TIM, VIRGINIA TECH, DL; SHELTON, COLEMAN, WASHINGTON, OL; SHEPHERD, NATHAN, FORT HAYS STATE, DL; SHIMONEK, NIC, TEXAS TECH, QB; *SMITH, ANDRE, NORTH CAROLINA, LB; SMITH, BRADEN, AUBURN, OL; *SMITH, ROQUAN, GEORGIA, LB; SMITH, TRE'QUAN, CENTRAL FLORIDA, WR; *SMITH, VAN, CLEMSON, DB; SMYTHE, DURHAM, NOTRE DAME, TE; *SPEAKS, BREELAND, MISSISSIPPI, DL; *ST BROWN, EQUANIMEOUS, NOTRE DAME, WR; STALLWORTH, TAYLOR, SOUTH CAROLINA, DL; STEWART, MJ, NORTH CAROLINA, DB; STREET, KENTAVIUS, NORTH CAROLINA STATE, DL; STROMAN, GREG, VIRGINIA TECH, DB; SULLIVAN, CHANDON, GEORGIA STATE, DB; SUTTON, COURTLAND, SMU, WR; *SWEAT, JOSH, FLORIDA STATE, DL

*TATE, AUDEN, FLORIDA STATE, WR; TAYLOR, ROD, MISSISSIPPI, OL; TELLER, WYATT, VIRGINIA TECH, OL; THOMAS, CHAD, MIAMI, DL; THOMAS, IAN, INDIANA, TE; THOMAS, JORDAN, MISSISSIPPI STATE, TE; THOMAS, JT, OKLAHOMA, DB; THOMAS, MATTHEW, FLORIDA STATE, LB; THOMAS, ROC, JACKSONVILLE ST-AL, RB; *THOMPSON, TRENT, GEORGIA, DL; TOLIVER, HENRE', ARKANSAS, DB; *TOLIVER, KEVIN, LSU, DB; TOTH, BRETT, ARMY, OL; TOWNSEND, JOHNNY, FLORIDA, P; TRIPUCKA, SHANE, TEXAS A&M, P; TURAY, KEMOKO, RUTGERS, LB

UHATAFE, SALESI, LEKA, UTAH, OL

VALDES-SCANTLING, MARQUEZ, SOUTH FLORIDA, WR; *VANDER ESCH, LEIGHTON, BOISE STATE, LB; *VEA, VITA, WASHINGTON, DL; VICTOR, AZEEM, WASHINGTON, LB

WADE, D'MONTRE, MURRAY STATE, DB; WADLEY, AKRUM, IOWA, RB; WALKER, TREY, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE, DB; WALLACE, LEVI, ALABAMA, DB; *WALTON, MARK, MIAMI, RB; *WARD, DENZEL, OHIO STATE, DB; WARNER, FRED, BRIGHAM YOUNG, LB; *WARREN, CHRIS, TEXAS, RB; WASHINGTON, JAMES, OKLAHOMA STATE, WR; WATTS, ARMANI, TEXAS A&M, DB; WEAH, JESTER, PITTSBURGH, WR; *WEATHERSBY, TOBY, LSU, OL; WEBB, DAMON, OHIO STATE, DB; WELLS, DAVID, SAN DIEGO STATE, TE; WELSH, SEAN, IOWA, OL; WHITE, KA'RAUN, WEST VIRGINIA, WR; WHITE, KYZIR, WEST VIRGINIA, DB; WHITE, MIKE, WESTERN KENTUCKY, QB; *WHITEHEAD, JORDAN, PITTSBURGH, DB; *WICKER, JOJO, ARIZONA STATE, DL; WIENEKE, JAKE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, WR; WILKINS, JORDAN, MISSISSIPPI, RB; *WILLIAMS, CONNOR, TEXAS, OL; WILLIAMS, DARREL, LSU, RB; WILSON, CEDRICK, BOISE STATE, WR; *WILSON, EDDY, PURDUE, DL; WILSON, JEFF, NORTH TEXAS, RB; WIMS, JAVON, GEORGIA, WR; WINBUSH, ANTHONY, BALL STATE, DL; WINSLOW, RYAN, PITTSBURGH, P; WOODSIDE, LOGAN, TOLEDO, QB; WORLEY, CHRIS, OHIO STATE, LB; WYNN, ISAIAH, GEORGIA, OL