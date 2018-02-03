TCU countersues former WR Listenbee

TCU has responded to former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee's lawsuit against the school by filing a countersuit against Listenbee, claiming he sued the wrong people.

This week, Listenbee alleged in a lawsuit that head coach Gary Patterson led an effort to bully and belittle him into returning to game action before he was sufficiently recovered from a pelvic injury. Listenbee claimed that action ended his college career and prevented him from a chance to earn an NFL salary.

TCU filed a countersuit, and TCU Diehards obtained a copy of it. The school claims in its suit that the court should dismiss Listenbee's suit because TCU is not responsible for Listenbee's potential lost NFL earnings.

The university argues that its doctors were contractors working for the school and not school employees. As a result, the school claims, Listenbee should sue Dr. Michele Kirk and Dr. Jason Mogonye, not Patterson, former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, and former TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte.