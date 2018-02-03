Home / Sports News / College Football

TCU countersues former WR Listenbee

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 3, 2018 at 10:36 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

TCU has responded to former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee's lawsuit against the school by filing a countersuit against Listenbee, claiming he sued the wrong people.

This week, Listenbee alleged in a lawsuit that head coach Gary Patterson led an effort to bully and belittle him into returning to game action before he was sufficiently recovered from a pelvic injury. Listenbee claimed that action ended his college career and prevented him from a chance to earn an NFL salary.

TCU filed a countersuit, and TCU Diehards obtained a copy of it. The school claims in its suit that the court should dismiss Listenbee's suit because TCU is not responsible for Listenbee's potential lost NFL earnings.

The university argues that its doctors were contractors working for the school and not school employees. As a result, the school claims, Listenbee should sue Dr. Michele Kirk and Dr. Jason Mogonye, not Patterson, former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, and former TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Eli Manning's tips for beating Tom Brady, Patriots in Super Bowl LII Eli Manning's tips for beating Tom Brady, Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots: Prediction, preview, pick to win Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots: Prediction, preview, pick to win
Warriors' Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha expecting another child Warriors' Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha expecting another child
Colin Kaepernick: More than 200,000 fans boycott NFL, Super Bowl in name of QB Colin Kaepernick: More than 200,000 fans boycott NFL, Super Bowl in name of QB
Nuggets fan gets in Russell Westbrook's face after loss Nuggets fan gets in Russell Westbrook's face after loss
Loading...