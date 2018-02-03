Notebook: Former UCF kicker sues school officials

Former Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye is suing school officials over a freedom-of-speech issue, according to WFTV in Orlando, Fla.

De La Haye was becoming a YouTube star while he was a scholarship athlete at UCF. But the university declared that he would have to eliminate any references to his status as a scholarship football player on any monetized videos.

The school and De La Haye could not reach an agreement, so he left the team to stay with his YouTube aspirations.

De La Haye's Deestroying channel has done well, accumulating more than half a million followers and 50 million views.

Now, however, the Orlando station reported De La Haye sued UCF athletic director Danny White, UCF president John Hitt, the UCF Board of Trustees and others, claiming the university's insistence that he change his YouTube channel to keep his scholarship was a violation of his free speech.

--TCU has responded to former Horned Frogs wide receiver Kolby Listenbee's lawsuit against the school by filing a countersuit against Listenbee, claiming he sued the wrong people.

This week, Listenbee alleged in a lawsuit that head coach Gary Patterson led an effort to bully and belittle him into returning to game action before he was sufficiently recovered from a pelvic injury. Listenbee claimed that action ended his college career and prevented him from a chance to earn an NFL salary.

TCU filed a countersuit, and TCU Diehards obtained a copy of it. The school claims in its suit that the court should dismiss Listenbee's suit because TCU is not responsible for Listenbee's potential lost NFL earnings.

The university argues that its doctors were contractors working for the school and not school employees. As a result, the school claims, Listenbee should sue Dr. Michele Kirk and Dr. Jason Mogonye, not Patterson, former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, and former TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte.

--Western Kentucky has made a coaching staff adjustment because offensive line coach Geoff Dartt had surgery to remove brain tumors.

Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford confirmed in October that Dartt had undergone surgery to remove a pair of brain tumors.

This week, the school announced that TJ Woods was hired as its new offensive line coach.

However, Western Kentucky also confirmed that Dartt will remain on the staff as Sanford's 10th assistant, although his exact role has not been spelled out.