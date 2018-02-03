Dartt remains on WKU staff after brain surgery

Western Kentucky has made a coaching staff adjustment because offensive line coach Geoff Dartt had surgery to remove brain tumors.

Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford confirmed in October that Dartt had undergone surgery to remove a pair of brain tumors.

This week, the school announced that TJ Woods was hired as its new offensive line coach.

However, Western Kentucky also confirmed that Dartt will remain on the staff as Sanford's 10th assistant, although his exact role has not been spelled out.

Woods spent the past three seasons as the line coach at Oregon State.

"The addition of TJ Woods to our program is a game-changer for our offensive line unit," Sanford said in a statement. "He has overseen dominant rushing attacks at the highest level of college football. I look forward to working directly with TJ to produce a balanced and explosive offense on The Hill in 2018 and beyond."

Woods said, "My wife, Kelly, and I are excited to be a part of the Hilltopper family. To be able to work for Coach Sanford and represent Western Kentucky University is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to building on the great tradition of tough, tenacious offensive line play here at WKU. My family and I are eager to join the Bowling Green community and get to work."