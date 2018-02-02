Penn State settles lawsuit with ex-assistant Shoop

Penn State has settled a pending lawsuit against former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop, the school announced.

Although terms of the settlement were not released, Shoop will recognize the obligations under his employment contract with the school as part of the agreement.

"Both Coach Shoop and Penn State are pleased to bring this matter to an amicable resolution," Penn State said in a prepared statement. "Coach Shoop wishes continued success for the Penn State football program and remains grateful for the support he received from the coaching staff, support staff and the fans while he was at Penn State. Penn State recognizes that coach Shoop was an integral part of the coaching staff during his tenure at Penn State and wishes him the best in his future endeavors."

Penn State announced in June it would sue Shoop, who was on the Nittany Lions staff in 2014 and 2015, for breach of contract. The school claimed he owed $891,856 for not complying with the conditions of his buyout.

Shoop's contract stated he would owe Penn State 50 percent of his remaining base salary if he didn't become a head coach at another program within a year of leaving the school.

When Shoop left Penn State in January 2016, he became Tennessee's defensive coordinator, a position he held through the 2017 season. In December, Shoop was hired as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator, and he works under Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead, who had been Penn State's offensive coordinator.

Shoop counter-sued Penn State in July, claiming he had "intolerable" work conditions and "a hostile, negative work environment," and was "constructively discharged/terminated from, or forced or compelled to leave" his position.

Shoop asked for Penn State's case to be dismissed and sought $75,000 in damages.