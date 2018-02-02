Georgia's Smart is Maxwell Club Coach of Year

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been named recipient of the Maxwell Football Club's Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, the club announced Friday.

Smart guided the Bulldogs to the their first Southeastern Conference championship since 2005 as well as an overtime loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game.

"Coach Smart has engineered a tremendous season for the University of Georgia football program," The Maxwell Club's executive director Mark Wolpert said in a statement. "The team's 13-2 record is a great testament to the hard work of Coach and his staff, and also to the dedication shown by the student-athletes involved in the program. Winning the SEC Championship and taking eventual national champion Alabama into overtime in one of the most exciting games in memory are just amazing accomplishments for everyone associated with the Georgia football program."

Smart, in his second season at Georgia, is the first Georgia coach to win the award since the first one was handed out in 1989.