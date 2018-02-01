Former TCU receiver files lawsuit, cites 'pattern of abuse and harassment'

A former Texas Christian University wide receiver filed a lawsuit against the school and the Big 12 Conference, citing a pattern of abuse and harassment, according to a published report Thursday.

Kolby Listenbee, who was hurt during his senior season in 2015, alleged that Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and members of his staff "continuously pressured, humiliated, and harassed" him to return from the injury, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported.

A sixth-round draft choice of the Buffalo Bills in 2016, Listenbee claimed the harassment began shortly after his injury was diagnosed. In the suit, he said coaches wanted him back on the field quickly due to "their quest for a national football championship."

The university issued a statement in response to the lawsuit but did not address any specific claims made by Listenbee.

"TCU takes tremendous pride in its long-standing tradition of excellence in providing a positive experience for its student-athletes, especially in the areas of care, prevention and rehabilitation of athletic injuries," the statement read.

Listenbee said he injured the cartilage that holds the pelvic bones together while making a touchdown catch. According to the lawsuit, the injury "requires a minimum of six months of rest and rehabilitation."

In an attempt to accelerate his recovery, Listenbee charged that the school's training staff "routinely injected him with pain and steroidal medications to make it possible for him to endure the pain of the injury while playing."

Listenbee, a top sprinter on the TCU track team, said the treatment by the staff effectively ended his chances at a playing career in the NFL.

He said a metal plate had to be inserted into his pelvis, a result of the damage caused by the "injection of steroids and pain medication, lack of rest due to harassment and abuse from the coaching staff, and strenuous play of football ..."

Listenbee had a career-best 41 receptions for 753 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games during his junior season. He had 30 catches for 597 yards and five scores as a senior, averaging 19.9 yards per reception.

The Big 12 was named in the lawsuit for its failure to review TCU's compliance with the NCAA Rules and policies.