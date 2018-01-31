Notebook: East Carolina QB Minshew leaves school

Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has withdrawn from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., in order to deal with a family matter at his home in Mississippi.

Minshew earned a communication degree at the end of the fall semester and was designated as the starting quarterback by head coach Scottie Montgomery entering spring practice.

Montgomery said, "The door will certainly remain open," for Minshew to return in the fall.

Minshew started five games, including the last three, for the Pirates last season, passing for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns.

--California defensive end Cameron Saffle, who started all 12 games in 2016, has taken a medical retirement for the sport of football, he announced on Cal's athletics website.

Although Saffle's college football career is over, he will remain a student at the university and will still be on scholarship. He plans to remain involved with the football program in a capacity that has yet to be determined.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Saffle sustained an undisclosed injury in the 2017 opener against North Carolina, and that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In 2016, while starting every game, Saffle was credited with 57 tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses and four sacks.

--Marshall head coach Doc Holliday filled two key assistant coaching positions.

The school announced the hiring of Tim Cramsey as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the promotion of Adam Fuller to the position of defensive coordinator as well as safeties coach.

Cramsey replaces Bill Legg, who resigned as the Thundering Herd's offensive coordinator following the 2017 season.

Fuller replaces Chuck Heater, who left Marshall to become Maryland's safeties coach. Fuller has been on the Thundering Herd staff since the 2013 season, and he was Marshall's linebackers coach the last four seasons.

--Keith Patterson, who was Arizona State's linebackers coach last season, was named Utah State's defensive coordinator, the school announced.

In addition to his coordinating duties, Patterson will coach the Aggies' safeties, a position he has not coached previously.

Patterson replaces Kendrick Shaver, who was the Aggies' co-defensive coordinator last season before departing to join the Washington State coaching staff.

--University of Alabama backup tight end Major Tennison was arrested and charged with second-degree marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Tennison was booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail early Wednesday morning. The charge is considered to be for a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

He caught two passes for 30 yards in five games for the Crimson Tide last season.