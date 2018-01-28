Stanford Cardinal RB Bryce Love presented Lombardi Award

Stanford running back Bryce Love was presented the Lombardi Award, given to the top Division I football player based on performance, leadership, character and resilience.

The ceremony was held Saturday night at Lone Star College in Houston.

Love, a Heisman Trophy runner-up to Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, rushed for 162.9 yards per game and 8.04 yards per carry last season. He played the last month through a high ankle sprain that forced him to miss one game.

Other finalists for the Lombardi Award included Mayfield, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Iowa State linebacker Joel Lanning.