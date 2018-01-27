Michigan State's Dantonio has no plans to resign

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is digging his heels in and not planning to resign in the wake of the sexual assault accusations against the football program and the university.

Dantonio, who has been Spartans coach since 2007, rejected rumors that he is leaving by issuing a statement Saturday.

The scandal involving the university and Dr. Larry Nasser, a team doctor at Michigan State and for USA Gymnastics, has already cost school president Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis their jobs. Simon resigned and Hollis retired this week.

"During this extremely difficult and challenging time for our community, I would first like to express our deepest sympathies and my deepest sympathies to the courageous survivors of Larry Nassar's abuse," Dantonio said in the statement. "It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear their stories and the pain and suffering they went through, and we are only in the beginning stages of the healing process for the community and even more importantly for the survivors and their families.

"I have received many questions and inquiries about today's reports and the latest reports. I'm here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false. Every incident reported in that article was documented by either police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I have always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with cases of sexual assault.

"We have always had high standards in this program, and that will never change. The values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced. We've also always tackled problems here head-on and have dealt with issues. When you find out about the problems, it has come from the police or the university authorities. I can assure you as in last year's incident, I also immediately reported that to the proper authorities.

"That's really all I have to say. I want to thank you for your time. You know, I'm advised against questions, but I feel completely steadfast in what I said today."

According to an ESPN Outside the Lines report, a minimum of 16 football players were accused of sexual assault or violence against women since Dantonio became coach.

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo also is under fire after reports revealed cases of alleged sexual misconduct by players in his program.