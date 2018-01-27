Kansas State defensive coordinator Hayes retiring

Kansas State defensive coordinator Tom Hayes is planning to retire, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

Hayes will call it quits after spending seven seasons -- the past six as defensive coordinator -- with the Wildcats, according to a report by GoPowercat.com and confirmed by the Kansas City Star.

It ends a coaching career spanning more than 40 years dating to 1977 for Hayes, including stops with the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

Hayes has served as the defensive coordinator at UCLA, Oklahoma, Stanford and Kansas over his long career. He also was the interim head coach at Kansas in 2001.

At the NFL level, Hayes was the defensive backs coach for the Redskins for five seasons (1995-99) and held the same position with the Saints in the 2006-07 seasons. New Orleans had the top-ranked pass defense in 2006.

Kansas State will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball in 2018. Wide receivers coach Andre Coleman was elevated to offensive coordinator Wednesday after Dana Dimel left to take the head coaching job at UTEP.