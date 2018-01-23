Tyler Hilinski used ex-teammate's gun to shoot himself

The gun that Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski used to kill himself belonged to a former teammate, according to the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department.

Police did not identify the owner of the rifle. Hilinski died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 16, the Whitman County Coroner's Office said.

"It appears Hilinski took the rifle without the teammate's knowledge, on or before Friday, January 12," Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said in a statement.

Police also will not release to the public the contents of a suicide note left by Hilinski.

Jenkins said state law prohibits the release of the note to anyone except family, although he added the "investigation did not reveal any particular motive for suicide."