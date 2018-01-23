Home / Sports News / College Football

Notre Dame Fighting Irish name Jeff Quinn offensive line coach

Jan. 23, 2018
Notre Dame named Jeff Quinn its offensive line coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Quinn replaces Harry Hiestand, who was named the offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears on Jan. 11 after six seasons with the Fighting Irish.

A head coach at the University of Buffalo from 2010-2014, Quinn has spent the past three seasons at Notre Dame, serving as offensive analyst in 2017.

Quinn also was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at the University of Cincinnati from 2007-09, helping the Bearcats go undefeated in his final season.

"Jeff has helped produce NCAA, conference and school record-breaking offenses along with multiple conference, bowl and national championships over his 34 years as a college football coach," said Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly. "He has an accomplished track record of not only identifying but also developing outstanding offensive linemen."

