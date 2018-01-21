Home / Sports News / College Football

Rashaan Salaam's Heisman Trophy auctioned for almost $400K for CTE research

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 21, 2018 at 4:35 PM
The Heisman Trophy won by running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994 sold for a record $399,608 at an auction on Saturday night.

The proceeds will go toward CTE-related medical research in Salaam's name. Salaam died in December 2016 at age 42, but he had sold the trophy two years earlier. His death was ruled a suicide.

The online auction was conducted by SCP Auctions of California.

The previous record sale for a Heisman award was $395,240 that was paid for Bruce P. Smith's 1941 trophy. Other Heisman trophies that have sold through the years include O.J. Simpson's 1968 trophy ($255,000 in 1999), Paul Hornung's 1956 award ($250,000 in 2000) and Charles White's 1979 trophy ($184,000 in 2000).

Salaam was a standout running back at the University of Colorado who was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears in 1994.

Current Heisman winners cannot sell the trophy.

