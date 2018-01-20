West edges East in annual Shrine Game

Nick Shimonek threw a touchdown to Steven Dunbar and the West defeated the East 14-10 in the annual East-West Shrine Game on Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Texas Tech quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 108 yards to lead the West. Colorado's Phillip Lindsay was the game's leading rusher with 51 yards on 12 carries.

Dunbar, a wide receiver from the University of Houston, caught three passes for 52 yards. With the West trailing 10-7, he caught the winning touchdown with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin's Natrell Jamerson put the West on the board with a 68-yard fumble recovery for a 7-0 lead.

After a Drew Brown field goal from 33 yards cut the East's deficit to 7-3 with just three seconds left in the first half, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett hooked up with Slippery Rock receiver Marcus Martin on a 4-yard touchdown pass to give the East the lead with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Barrett threw for just 69 yards on 5-of-13 passing, but it led the East. Northern Iowa's Daurice Fountain led all receivers with 61 yards on three catches.

The West outgained the East 261-238 in total yards.